Abstract

Research demonstrates a growing number of exploited and trafficked children in the United States, but few studies address how practitioners continue to respond to these issues. Multiple efforts identify victims of human trafficking and provide services since the passing of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) in 2000 and its reauthorization. However, the TVPA oftentimes failed to protect the most vulnerable. This qualitative study included four focus group sessions with 28 practitioners from various disciplines (e.g., social work, healthcare, legal) to examine how the state of Connecticut has expanded services and programs for children and youth trafficking victims. The findings describe current statewide partnerships along with challenges and successes when working with child victims of human trafficking, offering practice and policy recommendations.

