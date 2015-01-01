|
Dalla RL, Panchal TJ, Erwin S, Peter J, Roselius K, Ranjan R, Mischra M, Sahu S. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(3): 307-330.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
32606215
The commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) is considered normative and expected among some Indian castes. Focusing on the Bedia specifically, we sought to identify factors responsible for the intergenerational continuation of CSEC as well as opportunities for prevention. To this end, three questions were posed, including: (a) What structural factors perpetuate CSEC among the Bedia? (b) What are the mechanisms by which Bedia children enter the commercial sex industry (CSI)? and (c) To what extent do Bedia women have personal agency in exiting the CSI and in keeping their children from entering? Guided by structural vulnerability theory and a phenomenological approach, in-depth interviews were conducted with 31 Bedia women engaged in (or exited from) the CSI.
Language: en
human trafficking; agency; Bedia; caste; commercial sex industry; structural vulnerability