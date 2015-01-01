Abstract

Data available on victims of human trafficking in Albania does not appear to point to a significant problem of human trafficking in the country. For example, from the years 2016 to 2018, 61 persons were officially determined to be victims of human trafficking, in a context where the average population for that period was 2,871,978 persons. However, beneath this representation of an ostensible average level of trafficking in Albania are signs which seem to be suggestive of a more serious problem in the country. Reports, for example, indicate that authorities have sometimes associated trafficking with a transnational element, while challenges have continued to be posed to the identification of those involved in forced begging, particularly unaccompanied children, street children, and children crossing borders. In addition to highlighting and assessing evident challenges that exist in the identification of real and potential victims of trafficking and the gaps that exist in the protection of children and vulnerable groups in law and in practice, this report provides clarity on the meaning of human trafficking and what could be done to provide a clearer picture of victims of trafficking in Albania. As Albania is being considered for accession negotiations in respect of entry into the European Union, the time is opportune to address challenges and gaps to the prevention and response to trafficking particularly given the European Commission's concerns on human trafficking and child trafficking in Albania.

