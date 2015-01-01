|
Mabry LM, Mai MC, Hamel RN. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2020; 50(7): e410.
(Copyright © 2020, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)
32605463
A 20-year-old male military technician reported to a direct-access physical therapy clinic 1 week after falling off a skateboard. His primary complaint was left lateral ankle pain. Following examination, the physical therapist ordered ankle radiographs, which revealed a minimally displaced oblique trans-syndesmotic fibular fracture. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2020;50(7):410. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.9355.
ankle; fibular; fluoroscopy; radiography