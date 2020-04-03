Abstract

BACKGROUND: Turkey has one of the highest death rates in the world due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused anxiety and depression in individuals. However, there is insufficient information on the effects of COVID-19 on individuals and their coping methods. Therefore, mental problems associated with the pandemic need to be evaluated rapidly.



AIMS: This study was carried out to determine depression levels and related factors in a society affected by COVID-19.



METHOD: The study was planned using a descriptive cross-sectional design. The study started 2 weeks after the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Turkey and was carried out between March 23 and April 3, 2020. The study included 1115 adult participants who were between 18 and 65 years of age and were citizens of the Turkish Republic. The study was carried out using online questionnaires, and data were collected with the Personal Information Form and the Beck Depression Inventory. The data were evaluated using IBM SPSS Statistics, version 20 software program.



RESULTS: The depression scores of female participants who were between 18 and 29 years of age, single, students, and had less income than their expenses were found to be higher than others. People who experienced fear of being infected and infecting others, had a cleaning obsession, anxiety about the future, sadness, and anxiousness experienced depression at lower levels when compared to other participants. Participants who had to change their place of residence during the quarantine, experienced loneliness, fear of death, hopelessness, sleep problems, felt useless and worthless, started to smoke and drink alcohol, and experienced depression at moderate levels. Depression scores of those who spent time with their family, made time for themselves, were busy with home education or work were lower compared to others.



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic caused mild-level depression in the Turkish society.

Language: en