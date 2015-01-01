|
Nguyen L, van den Berg P, Kemperman A, Mohammadi M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4619.
Early studies conclude that high-rise apartment buildings present challenges for people's quality of life, resulting in social isolation, social annoyance and anonymity for residents. Nevertheless, empirical research into factors supporting social interaction in high-rise apartment buildings is still scarce. This study aims to investigate how often and where people in high-rise neighborhoods interact, and how this is affected by personal and neighborhoods characteristics. A mixture of both quantitative and qualitative methods was used including social interaction diaries and questionnaires among 274 residents, in-depth interviews with 45 residents and objective measurement of the physical environments in four high-rise apartment buildings for low in-income people in Hanoi, Vietnam.
social interaction; high-rise apartment buildings; neighborhood characteristics; personal characteristics; spaces for social interaction