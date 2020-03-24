|
Citation
Singh R, Baral KP, Mahato S. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 54: e102259.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32619837
Abstract
Every 40 s one person die by suicide making global deaths due to suicide to 800,000 each year out of which 79 % are from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) (WHO, 2018). World Health Organization reported that many of suicides occur during crisis. The identified risk factors of suicide including loneliness, discrimination, financial problems and mental health problems (WHO, 2018) are aggravated during crisis such as pandemic and disaster. The pandemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have intense effects on mental health of general people (Holmes et al., 2020; Tandon, 2020) and consequently, suicide rate rises.
