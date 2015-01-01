Abstract

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is frequently associated with emotion dysregulation (ED) that is characterized by excessive and inappropriate emotional reactions. Children with ADHD and ED present significant social, academic and family functioning impairments. These findings indicate that ED should be regularly monitored in children with ADHD and should be managed with targeted therapeutic interventions. However, few studies have evaluated the efficacy of psychosocial interventions to manage ED in children with ADHD. The aim of this systematic review was to assess the effects of psychosocial interventions for children with ADHD and ED, particularly their benefits and limitations. This review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) model. A systematic literature search of different databases in February 2018 allowed the identification of five randomized controlled trials, one quasi-experimental study, and four open-label uncontrolled studies. Analysis of the results reported in these studies suggested that psychosocial interventions can improve severe irritability and aggressive behavior in children with ADHD and ED. However, the short trial duration, the lack of follow-up and of control group in several studies, and the heterogeneity of the outcome measures affected the result interpretation. Future studies should use standardized measures of ED and larger samples.

