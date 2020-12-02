Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcyclist's behavior plays an important role in increasing the mortality rate caused by traffic crash. Identifying the risky behaviors of motorcycle riders is essential to maintain and improve the health of motorcycle riders and other community members. The aim of this study was to determine the riding patterns and risky riding behaviors of motorcycle riders in Bukan as a marginal small-sized Kurdish populated district in North-West of Iran and investigating some predictors of it.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional, 340 motorcycle riders of Bukan were studied. By referring to city health center and preparing the city map, the entire city was divided into 14 clusters based on the areas covered by the health centers. Then, 7 clusters were randomly selected out of these 14 clusters. Motorcycle riding behavior questionnaire (MRBQ) was used to study the risky behaviors of motorcycle riders while riding. Both bivariate and multivariate regression analysis methods were used to study the associations.



RESULTS: All participants were male. Their mean age was 30.2 (SD=9.1). The most common risky behaviors possessed by at least 23% of motorcycle riders included 1) inappropriate control of motorcycle when turning, 2) taking another person without helmet by motorcycle, 3) riding without helmet, 4) taking more than one person by motorcycle, 5) exceeding the permissible speed outer city, 6) exceeding the permissible speed inside the city and 7) carrying heavy load by motorcycle. Mean normalized MRBQ score was 30.5 (SD=11.2). Based on multivariate analysis, age, lacking a riding license, riding experience and average amount of riding were the independent predictors of risky riding score.



CONCLUSIONS: Among the predictive factors that led to high risk behaviors in the studied motorcyclists were low age, marital status, low driving experience, low education, non-use of safety equipment lack of certification. This can be done by increasing drivers' awareness of laws and regulations and promoting the culture of traffic safety to prevent high-risk behaviors in motorcyclists in order to prevent possible injuries.

