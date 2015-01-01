Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is prevalent among young gay and bisexual men (YGBM) and is associated with physical and mental health problems, as well as deleterious psychosocial conditions. Most previous studies of IPV among YGBM have been quantitative in nature and have not examined the numerous subtypes of IPV, the chronicity of IPV experiences, and how is IPV manifested in the context of these same-sex relationships. Thus, a qualitative approach may be useful in exploring these multidimensional and understudied experiences. The present qualitative study sought to (a) explore dimensions of IPV victimization, perpetration, and bidirectional IPV among a sample of (n = 26) YGBM living in New York City and (b) explore the chronicity of IPV experiences among these YGBM. Participants were recruited from an ongoing cohort study of YGBM. Participants completed semistructured interviews that included questions about IPV victimization, perpetration, and bidirectional IPV. A modified version of the consensual qualitative research method was used to analyze the data. The YGBM in this study reported numerous forms of physical, psychological, sexual, and financial IPV victimization and perpetration. Bidirectional experiences of IPV were common. The various subtypes of IPV victimization and perpetration are explored in detail in this manuscript. In addition, many participants reported multiple experiences of abuse within the same relationship, and some participants experienced a pattern of abusive relationships over time. This study corroborates findings from quantitative studies, which indicate that IPV is a prevalent and significant health problem among YGBM, and one that warrants additional attention from researchers, practitioners, and policy-makers. Furthermore, this study adds rich qualitative data to the existing literature-data that can be used to help develop and refine future measures of IPV that are tailored for use with YGBM.

Language: en