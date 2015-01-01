Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Threats to sexual health can emerge across one's life span and are influenced by individual and interpersonal experiences, as well as certain environmental exposures. Although previous research has recognized the importance of ecological frameworks to understand the complexity of health and behaviors in marginalized communities, there continues to be a dearth of research that truly utilizes this perspective to gain insight into the multifaceted factors that can concurrently influence threats to sexual health among women.



Methods:

A sample of 279 ethnoracially diverse women were recruited from a U.S. northeastern small urban center health clinic to participate in a parent study on trauma and immunity. A hierarchical block analysis was conducted to investigate associations between women's experiences of trauma, stress and violence (i.e., childhood trauma (CHT), intimate partner violence (IPV), neighborhood stressors), and sexual health outcomes and behaviors (i.e., lifetime sexually transmitted infection [STI] diagnosis, concurrent partnerships, and lifetime sex trading).



Results:

In the full hierarchical model, IPV and life stress trauma were associated with lifetime sex trading and partner concurrency. Also in the full model, sexual CHT was associated with lifetime STI acquisition and partner concurrency, while emotional CHT was associated with lifetime sex trading. Lastly, as neighborhood disorder increased, so did the number of lifetime sex trading partners.



Conclusion:

Sexual health assessments in clinical and community settings require a holistic, comprehensive, and meaningful approach to inform person-centered health promotion intervention. Prevention and treatment interventions require a focus on parents and families, and should assist adolescents and young adults to adopt therapies for healing from these experiences of trauma, violence, and stress. Interventions to enhance sexual health promotion must also include the following: advocacy for safe environments, social policy that addresses lifelong impacts of CHT, and fiscal policy that addresses economic vulnerability among women and threatens sexual health. Further recommendations are discussed.

Language: en