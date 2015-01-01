Abstract

Introduction Suicide by self-poisoning is a common cause of death, especially in the younger population. More specifically, hair-dye poisoning is being increasingly used for suicide. Paraphenylenediamine (PPD), also known as "Kala pathar", is a highly toxic ingredient present in hair-dye that can cause death. Therefore, this study is designed to assess the demographics, clinical features, laboratory findings, and outcomes of PPD poisoning in patients admitted to the National Poison Control Center in Karachi, Pakistan.



MATERIALS AND METHODS We conducted a prospective study for a period of six months at the National Poison Control Center, Karachi, Pakistan. A total of eight patients with PPD poisoning with no cardiac, liver, or renal co-morbidities were included in this study. The demographic characteristics, clinical features, laboratory findings, mode of intoxication, and route of intoxication were noted in a proforma. Furthermore, hospitalization time, tracheostomy status, mechanical ventilation status, and mortality rates were also recorded. For continuous variables, the means and SDs were calculated. Whereas for categorical data, percentages were calculated.



RESULTS In our study, the mean age of the patients was estimated at 25.38 ± 3.77 years. It was deemed that the majority of poisoning cases were intentional in nature (75%). These suicide cases were more commonly observed in young females (75%) who belonged to a low socioeconomic class (87.5%). The preferred route of administration was oral (87.5%). In 87.5% of the patients, the characteristic clinical features such as cervicofacial edema, dysphagia, dysphonia, and stridor were noted. During the later clinical stages of poisoning, clinical features such as rhabdomyolysis (62.5%), chocolate-colored urine (87.5%), hepatitis (75%), and acute renal failure (12.5%) were noteworthy. The mean ± SD of total leukocyte count (TLC), creatine phosphokinase (CPK), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), serum creatinine and serum potassium were, respectively, noted at 10,500 ± 3,854.4 cells/mm3, 32.87 ± 11.36 IU/L, 1,239.1 ± 1,106.2 IU/L, 776.8 ± 1,149.8 IU/L, 2.125 ± 2.275 mg/dL, and 4.9 ± 1.094 mmol/L. In our patients, the mean intensive care unit stay was 8.25 ± 3.99 days. Emergency tracheostomy was performed in 25% of patients. Mechanical ventilation was required for 50% of our patients. Overall, the mortality rate observed in our study stands at 25%.



CONCLUSION PPD poisoning is associated with a high rate of morbidity and mortality. Therefore, it is imperative for physicians to be mindful of the clinical characteristics and treatment options in order to optimally manage such cases of poisoning. In addition, the use of hair-dyes composed of highly lethal PPD should also be banned.

Language: en