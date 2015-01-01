SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Black SE, Follmer B, Mezzarane RA, Pearcey GEP, Sun Y, Zehr EP. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000740.

(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjsem-2020-000740

32617174 PMCID

OBJECTIVES: We used objective assessment tools to detect subtle neurological deficits that accompany repetitive and mild head impacts in contact sport across a season.

Methods: Female participants (n=13, 21±1.8 years old; 167.6±6.7 cm; 72.8±6.1 kg) completed assessments pre and post the varsity rugby season. A commercial balance board was used to assess static balance and response to dynamic postural challenge. Spinal cord excitability via the soleus H-reflex was assessed in both legs. Video analysis was used to identify head impact exposures.

Results: A total of 172 potential concussive events were verified across 11 athletes (15.6±11; 95% CI: 6.5 to 19.8). Balance performance was worse at post-season for total centre of pressure which increased by 26% in the double stance on a stable surface (t(12)=-2.33; p=0.03; d=0.6) and by 140% in the tandem stance on a foam surface (t(12)=-3.43; p<0.01; d=0.9). Despite that, dynamic postural performance was improved after the season (p<0.01). Spinal cord excitability in rugby athletes did not change across the season but deviated from normative values at baseline.

Conclusion: Quantitative measures revealed that exposure to impacts across a competitive rugby season impair balance in two specific stances in female rugby athletes. Tandem-leg stance on an unstable surface and double-leg stance on firm surface are useful assessment conditions when performed over a low-cost balance board, even without clinically diagnosed concussion.


brain; concussion; rugby

