Abstract

Introduction



Recent literature highlights a possible increase in child abuse during the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic.1 We report a marked increase in the incidence of abusive head trauma (AHT) at our institution.

Methods



We reviewed the incidence of suspected AHT between 23 March and 23 April 2020--the month that the United Kingdom entered a period of national self-isolation--and compared this with the incidence in the previous 3 years.



All children received an ophthalmological assessment, skeletal survey, and computed tomography scan and magnetic resonance imaging of the head and whole spine as part of their investigation. Demographic data and clinical findings were recorded, including parental vulnerabilities and socioeconomic indexing by the Index of Multiple Deprivation.

Results



Ten children (six boys, four girls; mean age 192 days, range 17 to 401 days) with suspected AHT were seen during this time in comparison with a mean of 0.67 cases per month in the same period over the previous 3 years. This equates to a 1493% increase in cases of AHT (figure 1). Age did not vary significantly between years (range 0.5 to 13 months)...

