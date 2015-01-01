Abstract

In Table 1, the corrected Chi-square test statistics and its corresponding P-value for SBQ1 should read "12.043 [5], P-value = 0.034". Those for SBQ2 also should read "8.454 [4], P-value 0.076".



In Figure 1, the correct factor loading of sbq1 is 0.827 (0.025), and its corresponding error variance is.316 (0.041). Also, those of the sbq2 are 0.831 (0.026) and.310 (0.043), respectively.



In Table 2, the correct mean (SD) of SBQ1 is 1.56 (.77), and its Spearman's correlation with SA and LSI is.60** and.33**, respectively. Also, the correct mean (SD) of SBQ2 is 1.69 (1.10), and its correct Spearman's correlation with SA and LSI is.56** and.34**, respectively.



On page 2, under 3.1. Suicide-related behaviors, the correct statement should read as follows: "The mean (standard deviation) scores of SBQ-R items were 1.56 ±.77, 1.69 ± 1.10, 1.39 ±.67, and 1.16 ± 1.60, respectively, with a total score of 5.79 ± 3.55 (range: 3-18)."



On page 2, under 3.1. Suicide-related behaviors, the correct statement should read as follows: "As shown in Table 1, there was a significant difference between male and female students in terms of SBQ-R1, SBQ-R3, suicide risk, SA, and LSI; in other words, female students obtained higher scores than their male counterparts.



On page 3, the last paragraph under 3.4. Applicability of SBQ-R, the correct paragraph should read: "Regarding item 1, the results of Kruskal-Wallis test showed significant differences between the three subgroups of normal, low suicide risk, and high suicide risk in terms of the adjusted SBQ-R score (df = 2; test statistics=129.733; asymptotic P < 0.0001), SA (df = 2; test statistics=84.255; asymptotic P < 0.0001), and LSI (df = 2, statistics = 71.769, asymptotic P < 0.0001). Also, pair-wise comparisons indicated significant differences between the normal and low-risk groups (adjusted P < 0.0001), as well as the normal and high-risk groups (adjusted P < 0.0001) in terms of all three indices; however, the difference was insignificant between the low- and high-risk groups (adjusted P=0.843 for the adjusted total score; adjusted P=0.373 for SA; and adjusted P=0.892 for LSI); therefore, hypothesis H5 was also confirmed."



