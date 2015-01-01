Abstract

National estimates indicate that approximately 1 in 5 women will experience sexual assault during her time in college. However, measures of assault often exclude "mild" experiences, such as incidents of unwanted touching that were not preceded by force, incapacitation, or coercion. We aimed to document the characteristics of "mild" sexual assault and aggression that college women experience at large parties and bars. In addition, we considered women's descriptions of assaultive and aggressive incidents in the context of campus climate survey items to evaluate the potential for measurement gaps. Across six focus groups (N = 36) at a large, public university in the midwestern U.S., women described routine experiences of "mild" sexual assault and aggression, so common that often only imprecise counts of their frequency (e.g., "all the time") were possible. Our findings document the many forms and frequencies of "mild" assault and aggression in college women's lives, as well as the limits of campus climate surveys in measuring the mundane sexual mistreatment of women in campus life. We develop the term "sexualized aggression" to capture such mistreatment and situate this concept within the larger body of research on campus sexual violence.

Language: en