Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research indicates that hands-on instruction on installation and use of child restraint systems (CRSs) is an effective method to reduce misuse. However, use of these services is low. The objective of the Awareness and Availability of Child Passenger Safety Information Resources (AACPSIR) Survey was to estimate the degree of awareness caregivers have of CRS inspection stations. The survey also evaluated the relationships among caregiver confidence and risk perceptions as well as potential barriers and facilitators to inspection station use.



METHODS: The AACPSIR was a web-based cross-sectional survey targeting a nationally representative sample of adults who drove with children aged 0-9 at least twice a month. An address-based sample was selected using a cluster sample design. Caregivers who reported driving frequently with child passengers answered questions on awareness and use of inspection stations, confidence related to CRS use, and barriers and facilitators to inspection station use.



RESULTS: Data were collected from 1,565 households. In all, 66.9% of respondents were aware of inspection stations, but only 44.2% reported that they had used these services. Most caregivers indicated that they were confident (91.7%) that the car seat was installed correctly. A quarter of the respondents indicated a reason that might prevent them from using an inspection station was that they "don't think it's necessary". A long wait time (66.5%), distance (65.2%), and schedule conflicts (63.9%) were also frequently indicated as potential barriers. Conversely, among inspection station users, most did not need to make an appointment (73%), and over half indicated that the station was five miles or less from their home and within a 15-minute drive.



CONCLUSIONS: The AACPSIR Survey results suggest a segment of caregivers share a positive safety culture, including knowledge of CPS services and use of those services. Of concern are caregivers who did not access an inspection station because they indicated it was not necessary, they already knew how to install the CRS, or pointed to other inconveniences. Future intervention programs that target caregivers unfamiliar with inspection stations or believe that the services are not necessary have the potential to improve child passenger safety.

Language: en