SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hughes R, Fleming P, Henshall L. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1776395

PMID

32615803

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the relationship between shame and self-discrepancies and the extent that these factors predict adjustment after an acquired brain injury (ABI).

METHOD: 62 participants with an ABI completed the following self-report qualitative questionnaires: the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, the Quality of Life after Brain Injury Scale, the Internalized Shame Scale, and the Head Injury Semantic Differential Scale - III. Data was analyzed using correlations, repeated ANOVA, and multiple regression models.

RESULTS: A significant self-discrepancy was found between the present self and the pre-injury self, with the present self-being rated more negatively. This self-discrepancy was found to be positively correlated to shame, and these two variables were found to predict adjustment (emotional distress and quality of life).

CONCLUSIONS: Shame and self-discrepancies both appear to play a crucial role in adjustment following an ABI. However, the relationship between shame and self-discrepancies needs more consideration to understand how these variables may interact to predict adjustment.


Language: en

Keywords

shame; adjustment; Brain Injury; self-discrepancies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print