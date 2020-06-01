Abstract

Even though psychotic depression is related to worse outcomes than nonpsychotic depression, there is increasing evidence that this greater severity is not solely explained by the depressive symptoms. We evaluated the socio-demographic and clinical characteristics, as well as the differences in clinical outcomes of psychiatric hospitalization between psychotic and non-psychotic depression. Two-hundred-eighty-eight depressive inpatients were assessed within 72 h after hospitalization and 24 h before discharge. We compared scores of Hamilton Depression Rating Scale 17-items (HDRS-17), Clinical Global Impression (CGI), Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS), and Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF) between psychotic and nonpsychotic patients. Instruments were compared both cross-sectionally - on admission and discharge - and longitudinally. Longitudinal outcomes were corrected for potential confounders (sex, age, age at disease onset, years of study, previous history of mania/hypomania, electroconvulsive therapy in current hospitalization, history of attempted suicide, number of suicide attempts, and previous hospitalizations). One-hundred-thirty-one depressive inpatients (45.4%) presented psychotic features. Both groups showed similar HDRS-17 scores at admission and discharge. However, psychotic patients had worse scores on BPRS, CGI, and GAF at both timepoints. Both groups had similar improvement on HDRS-17 (P = 0.75), CGI (P = 0.5), and GAF (P = 0.84), but psychotic patients had greater improvement on BPRS (P < 0.001). Psychotic inpatients showed worse clinical and functional parameters. Nonetheless, the groups did not differ in depressive symptom severity. These findings reinforce the hypothesis that depressive episode with psychotic features is a more severe form of the disease irrespective of intensity of affective symptomatology.

Language: en