Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately half of the 2.3 million people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) will fall in any three-month period. Currently clinicians rely on self-report measures or simple functional assessments, administered at discrete time points, to assess fall risk. Wearable inertial sensors are a promising technology for increasing the sensitivity of clinical assessments to accurately predict fall risk, but current accelerometer-based approaches are limited.



RESEARCH QUESTION: Will metrics derived from wearable accelerometers during a 30-second chair stand test (30CST) correlate with clinical measures of disease severity, balance confidence and fatigue in PwMS, and can these metrics be used to accurately discriminate fallers from non-fallers?



METHODS: Thirty-eight PwMS (21 fallers) completed self-report outcome measures then performed the 30CST while triaxial acceleration data were collected from inertial sensors adhered to the thigh and chest. Accelerometer metrics were derived for the sit-to-stand and stand-to-sit transitions and relationships with clinical metrics were assessed. Finally, the metrics were used to develop a logistic regression model to classify fall status.



RESULTS: Accelerometer-derived metrics were significantly associated with multiple clinical metrics that capture disease severity, balance confidence and fatigue. Performance of a logistic regression for classifying fall status was enhanced by including accelerometer features (accuracy 74%, AUC 0.78) compared to the standard of care (accuracy 68%, AUC 0.74) or patient reported outcomes (accuracy 71%, AUC 0.75).



SIGNIFICANCE: Accelerometer derived metrics were associated with clinically relevant measures of disease severity, fatigue and balance confidence during a balance challenging task. Inertial sensors could feasibly be utilized to enhance the accuracy of functional assessments to identify fall risk in PwMS. Simplicity of these accelerometer-based metrics could facilitate deployment for community-based monitoring.

Language: en