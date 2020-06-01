SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hart CL. Neuron 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Cell Press)

10.1016/j.neuron.2020.06.019

32615067 PMCID

Exaggerations of the detrimental impact of recreational drug use on the human brain have bolstered support for draconian drug policies and have been used to justify police brutality against Black people. This situation has led to disproportionately high Black incarceration rates and countless Black deaths. Here, I offer solutions to remedy this multi-century maltreatment of Black people.


