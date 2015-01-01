|
Ali MM, Nye E, West K. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32613709
OBJECTIVE: Higher rates of substance use in rural counties compared to urban counties have been well documented. Low perceived need for treatment among those with substance use disorder (SUD) has also been documented in the literature. However, not much is known about SUD treatment among parenting women in rural counties and the impact of perceived need for treatment in seeking care. Little research has also examined barriers to SUD treatment among parenting women in rural communities.
Language: en
rural health; access to care; maternal health; substance use disorder; utilization of health services