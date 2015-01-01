Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Higher rates of substance use in rural counties compared to urban counties have been well documented. Low perceived need for treatment among those with substance use disorder (SUD) has also been documented in the literature. However, not much is known about SUD treatment among parenting women in rural counties and the impact of perceived need for treatment in seeking care. Little research has also examined barriers to SUD treatment among parenting women in rural communities.



METHODS: Using a large nationally representative dataset, the study utilizes multivariable logistic regression models to estimate the differences in utilizing SUD treatment among parenting women with SUD in rural and urban counties in the United States. Role of perceived need for SUD treatment and barriers related to finance, access, and stigma are also examined.



RESULTS: Parenting women in rural counties with SUD who perceive a need for treatment have more than 90% lower odds of receiving treatment compared to those in urban counties. In addition, parenting women with SUD in rural counties have more than 50% higher odds of identifying access-related issues such as lack of openings in programs, unavailability of treatment facilities, and lack of transportation as barriers to care compared to parenting women in urban counties.



CONCLUSION: Diagnosis of SUD among parenting women is steadily increasing in rural communities. While many resources in combatting maternal SUD are being utilized, policy and programmatic responses tailored for mothers with SUD in rural communities might help increase utilization of treatment and reduce barriers to treatment.

