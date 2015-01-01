Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The rate of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among prisoners is higher than that in the general population. However, less is known about correlates and risk factors during imprisonment. Based on Dear's model of NSSI in prison, our study tested the mediation effect of hopelessness and the moderation effect of belief in a just world in the association between negative life events and NSSI.



METHODS: A total of 1,042 Chinese male prisoners completed questionnaires concerning negative life events, hopelessness, and belief in a just world. Their NSSI was assessed in structured interviews.



RESULTS: The results showed that negative life events were positively associated with prisoners' hopelessness, which in turn was positively associated with their NSSI. Belief in a just world weakened the mediation effect.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the need to consider environmental and personal factors simultaneously when evaluating risks associated with prisoners' NSSI, and they have important implications for prevention and intervention.

Language: en