|
Citation
|
Gu H, Lu Y, Cheng Y. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32613606
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The rate of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among prisoners is higher than that in the general population. However, less is known about correlates and risk factors during imprisonment. Based on Dear's model of NSSI in prison, our study tested the mediation effect of hopelessness and the moderation effect of belief in a just world in the association between negative life events and NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
nonsuicidal self-injury; negative life events; belief in a just world; hopelessness