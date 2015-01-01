SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lo CC, Gerling HM, Ash-Houchen W, Cheng TC. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-020-00673-w

PMID

32613428

Abstract

We surveyed a sample of young adults in the United States to determine (1) whether/how depression is affected by violent victimization during childhood and/or by recent stressful events, as well as (2) whether any observed links between depression and violent victimization and/or stressful events would be uniform across racial/ethnic groups. Using data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 cohort, we measured respondent depression in 5 interview waves dating 2004-2015. Our final sample for analysis numbered 22,549 person-waves. Our study showed that violent victimization in childhood, and recent stressful events, as well, alike exacerbated depression. Moreover, as we analyzed, in turn, the data for each ethnic subsample, we observed differential patterns in depression's associations with victimization. Childhood violent victimization-and also recently encountered stress-has a significant role in the development of depression in adulthood; this role appears to be moderated by race/ethnicity.


Language: en

Keywords

Ethnicity; Depression; Longitudinal study; Race; Bullying victimization; Stressful events; Witnessing a shooting

