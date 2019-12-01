Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic injury to upper alveolus may result in apical displacement of the affected tooth/teeth into the underlying alveolar bone. The tooth while being driven into the socket under the upwardly directed impact force usually causes a crushing fracture of the alveolar socket bone. The tooth may also be displaced through the labial plate of bone or may even impinge upon the bud of the permanent tooth.



Case report: We present a case of tooth intrusion due to bull horn injury and its imaging features on ultrasound and CT scan.



Discussion: Most common teeth involved in dental trauma in children of 6 to 12 year age group, are the maxillary anteriors, and this age group also constitutes the most common group in whom tooth intrusion is seen. Tooth intrusion usually involves a single dental element. Common etiologic causes are injuries, falls, sports accidents, violence and traffic accidents. Traumatic intrusion due to injury by animals is rarely described and is more commonly seen in less developed areas that too in rural set-up where man-animal encounters are frequent.



Conclusion: In such cases, whenever the conventional imaging modalities like the X-rays such as intra oral peri-apical views and orthopantomograms are unavailable, or where use of ionizing radiation is a grave concern (especially in children and pregnant patients), ultrasonography offers a non-invasive diagnostic imaging method which helps in diagnosis of the condition and also helps in supplementing the clinical information, thereby helping in better understanding of the underlying condition.

Language: en