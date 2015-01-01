Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying can have short- and long-term implications on physical as well as mental health. The objective of this study was to assess the prevalence of bullying involvement (bully, victim, and bully-victim) and know profiles of bullying among students of rural schools of Anand, Gujarat, in Western India.



Materials and Methodology: A questionnaire in the Gujarati language was administered to sixth to tenth graders of 12 rural schools (n = 2552) in the Anand district. The questionnaire included four questions each to screen for bullying behavior and victim experiences; Peer Interaction in Primary Schools Questionnaire (PIPSQ, a self-reported measure of individuals' levels of bullying behaviors and victimization experiences), and Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ, to assess emotional, behavior, and interpersonal difficulties experienced), apart from demographic information. The analysis of variance (ANOVA)/Chi-square test was applied to determine associations.



Results: Prevalence of bullying involvement was 70% (n = 1529; 9.1% bullies, 18.6% victims, and 42.3% bully-victims). The prevalence of bullies was higher in boys (77.5%) compared with girls (58.3%). In addition, the prevalence of victims was higher in boys (67.2%) compared with girls (51%). No association was found between various categories and family type, birth order, number of friends, or grade. Bully-victim was the worst affected group as per the SDQ profile.



Conclusions: There is a high prevalence of bullying-related involvement compared with earlier studies and a complete lack of bullying prevention policies at the school level. A simple screening strategy, using a few questions to identify bullying-related involvement, is valid and useful. Guidelines need to be devised to standardize future bullying-related research in India.

