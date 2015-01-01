Abstract

Vehicle-type specific injury severity has rarely been investigated mainly because of a lack of such information in hospital-based studies that normally exclude those who are severely injured and die on the scene. No study has been conducted either on driver characteristics in single vehicle crashes in Taiwan according to vehicle type. This was the first population-based study aiming to describe demographic characteristics in association with vehicle-specific rates of injury and fatality among driver victims involved in single-vehicle crashes in Taiwan. We presented sex and age-specific number and proportion of driver victims according to vehicle type. We calculated sex and age-specific rates of injury and fatality. Injury and fatality rates were also graphically presented. Bicycle and motorcycle rider victims generally had higher injury rates but lower fatality rates. However, older (45+) bicycle rider victims had greater fatality risk. By contrast, truck and car driver victims were generally associated with lower injury rates but with higher fatality rates. Elderly (65+ years) truck driver victims suffered from higher rates of injury and fatality. Male victims were found to have a higher fatality rate than female victims regardless of vehicle type. The vehicle-type-specific analyses of injury and fatality are considered useful in identifying single-vehicle crash victims at greater risks of injury and fatality.

Language: en