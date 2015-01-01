|
Stenzel JS, Höller I, Rath D, Hallensleben N, Spangenberg L, Glaesmer H, Forkmann T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4685.
32610667
(1) Background. Defeat and entrapment have been highlighted as major risk factors of suicidal ideation and behavior. Nevertheless, little is known about their short-term variability and their longitudinal association in real-time. Therefore, this study aims to investigate whether defeat and entrapment change over time and whether defeat predicts entrapment as stated by the integrated motivational-volitional model of suicidal behavior.
suicide; suicidal ideation; defeat; ecological momentary assessment; entrapment; integrated motivational–volitional model of suicidal behavior