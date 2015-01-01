Abstract

The main task for real-time vehicle tracking is establishing associations with objects in consecutive frames. After occlusion occurs between vehicles during the tracking process, the vehicle is given a new ID when it is tracked again. In this study, a novel method to track vehicles between video frames was constructed. This method was applied on driving recorder sensors. The neural network model was trained by YOLO v3 and the system collects video of vehicles on the road using a driving data recorder (DDR). We used the modified Deep SORT algorithm with a Kalman filter to predict the position of the vehicles and to calculate the Mahalanobis, cosine, and Euclidean distances. Appearance metrics were incorporated into the cosine distances. The experiments proved that our algorithm can effectively reduce the number of ID switches by 29.95% on the model trained on the BDD100K dataset, and it can reduce the number of ID switches by 32.16% on the model trained on the COCO dataset.

Language: en