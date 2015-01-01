Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several medications have been associated with an increased risk of balance deficits and greater likelihood to sustain a fall, representing a large health and economic issue. Statins are regularly prescribed to prevent strokes and heart attacks, but their impact on balance is unknown. The aim of this paper was to determine whether statin use is associated with poorer balance performances in older adults.



METHODS: All participants, one group taking statins (n = 34), and the other group not taking statins (n = 31), completed a balance assessment with their eyes closed and their eyes opened on a MatScan Pressure Sensing Mat. Center of Pressure (CoP) velocity, peak-to-peak distance, and standard deviation were collected in both anteroposterior (AP) and mediolateral (ML) directions. Multiple linear regression analyses were performed for each balance outcome, testing the statin use status as a predictor and controlling for appropriate factors including participants characteristics, lipid profile, and cardiovascular disease.



RESULTS: After controlling for confounding factors, statin use significantly predicted both CoP ML-Amplitude (β = 0.638, p = 0.004) and ML-Velocity (β = 0.653, p = 0.002) in the eyes-opened condition.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study detected a negative association between statin use and balance control in the ML direction, suggesting that caution should be taken when prescribing statins in older adults, as this could decrease ML stability and ultimately increase fall and fracture risks.

Language: en