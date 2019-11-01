Abstract

"There is no cause which merits a higher priority than the protection and development of children, on whom the survival, stability and advancement of all nations -and, indeed of human civilisation -depends". World Summit for Children, 1990.



According to the UNICEF report "Hidden in broad daylight. A statistical analysis of violence against children - 2013",1 which presents the latest statistical data on violence against children based on information from 195 countries, violence remains a very real part of children's lives worldwide, although it is still under-documented and under-reported. When victims do file a complaint, unfortunately, the justice systems do not respond appropriately, and child protection services are inadequate or non-existent.



The findings and conclusions of the UNICEF report are a clear call to action, revealing that violence is a constant in the lives of children around the world from the most diverse backgrounds and circumstances. This violence not only causes children harm, pain and humiliation, but can also result in their death. In 2012, 95,000 children and adolescents under 20 years of age who were victims of homicide, making it the leading preventable cause of child injury and death. On average, 6 out of every 10 children in the world (about one billion) between the ages of 2 and 14 are regularly subjected to physical (corporal) punishment by their caregivers. Globally, more than one in three students aged 13-15 are also regularly bullied or harassed. Some 120 million girls worldwide (just over one in 10) have been victims of forced sex and other sexual assaults at some point in their lives. Boys are also victims of sexual violence, although to a much lesser extent than girls.

Language: en