Han D. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(3): 232-247.
PM (Personal mobility) 교통사고의 심각도 요인 분석
PM (Personal Mobility) is a new type of transportation mode, and the number of users is increasing rapidly due to convenience and portability. However, related research is insufficient and PM safety issues are constantly occurring. In this study, we analyzed the severity of PM accidents and analyzed PM accidents that occurred in 2017 and 2018. PM accidents were classified into four stages according to the severity of accidents. Factors affecting accidents were classified into road and environmental factors, accident type factors and human factors. And factors that significantly affected PM accidents were selected. As a result of the analysis, significant variables influencing the severity of PM accident were selected. Among the roads and environmental factors, May or the time zone at 14 and 21, 23 were found to be high in the severity of PM accidents. And when the road was wet or the accidents occurred at intersections of roads were found to be high in severity of PM accidents. If PM other driver's age was 50s, 60s or 70s, the accident severity was also found to be high. In the case of the PM and other vehicle's accidents, the severity of accidents was high when the other vehicle was bicycle and the driver's age was 40s, 50s. In the case of the PM and pedestrian's accidents, the severity was also high when the accident occurred at the sidewalk or during crossing the intersection. In case of PM-only accident, when the accident site was other place (except for crossroads, single lanes, bridges, tunnels, and parking lots), the severity was high.
Language: ko