Abstract

PM (Personal Mobility) is a new type of transportation mode, and the number of users is increasing rapidly due to convenience and portability. However, related research is insufficient and PM safety issues are constantly occurring. In this study, we analyzed the severity of PM accidents and analyzed PM accidents that occurred in 2017 and 2018. PM accidents were classified into four stages according to the severity of accidents. Factors affecting accidents were classified into road and environmental factors, accident type factors and human factors. And factors that significantly affected PM accidents were selected. As a result of the analysis, significant variables influencing the severity of PM accident were selected. Among the roads and environmental factors, May or the time zone at 14 and 21, 23 were found to be high in the severity of PM accidents. And when the road was wet or the accidents occurred at intersections of roads were found to be high in severity of PM accidents. If PM other driver's age was 50s, 60s or 70s, the accident severity was also found to be high. In the case of the PM and other vehicle's accidents, the severity of accidents was high when the other vehicle was bicycle and the driver's age was 40s, 50s. In the case of the PM and pedestrian's accidents, the severity was also high when the accident occurred at the sidewalk or during crossing the intersection. In case of PM-only accident, when the accident site was other place (except for crossroads, single lanes, bridges, tunnels, and parking lots), the severity was high.





PM은 전기를 동력으로 하는 1인용의 신개념 소형교통수단으로 이동의 편리성, 휴대의 편리성 등으로 이용량이 급증하고 있으나 이와 관련된 연구는 미미하며, PM 안전 관련 문제가 지속해서 제기되고 있다. 본 연구에서는 PM 사고에 영향을 주는 위험 요소를 파악하기 위해 2017년 부터 2018년까지 전국에서 발생한 707건의 PM 사고를 대상으로 사고 심각도 분석을 하였다. PM 사고를 사고 심각도에 따라, 4단계로 구분하였으며 사고에 영향을 주는 요인을 도로 및 환경적인 요인, 사고 특성 요인, 인적 요인으로 구분한 뒤 PM 사고 심각도에 유의미한 영향을 미치는 요소를 선정하였다. 또한, 사고유형별 요인을 비교 ‧ 분석하기 위해, 사고유형을 PM 대 차량 사고, PM 대 보행자 사고, PM 단독사고로 구분하고 추가 모형분석을 하였다. 분석 결과, 도로 및 환경적인 요인으로는 5월, 시간대는 14시와 21시, 23시, 도로가 젖은 상태일 경우, 사고 발생 장소가 교차로인 경우, 심각도가 높은 것으로 나타났다. PM 운전자가 70대인 경우, 상대 운전자 및 보행자가 50대, 60대인 경우 사고 심각도가 높게 나타났다. 사고유형별로는 PM 대 차량의 사고의 경우, 상대 차량이 자전거인 경우, PM 운전자가 40대, 50대인 경우 사고 심각도가 높았고, PM 대 보행자 사고의 경우, 길 가장자리 사고 및 교차로 횡단 중 사고일 경우 사고 심각도가 높았다. PM 단독사고의 경우, 사고장소가 기타 장소(교차로, 단일로, 교량, 터널, 주차장 제외)인 경우 사고 심각도가 높은 것으로 나타났다.





키워드

순서형 프로빗 모형

개인교통수단

교통사고 심각도

교통사고분석시스템(TAAS)

교통안전



Keywords

ordered probit model

PM (personal mobility)

severity of accidents

tranffic accident analysis system (TAAS)

traffic safety

Language: ko