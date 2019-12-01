Abstract

The world is already working on the development of automated ships, it's not a new idea in maritime transport - but these ships sail completely without the human crew or only with the basic crew (the one that does not have to include the deck service). They can be fully autonomous (the using of an uncrewed battery-powered ships; which is currently being explored), or remotely-controlled ships, such as the ones that have already been experimentally tested. The emergence of autonomous ships, where at least part of the journey is going to be led by the artificial intelligence (Al), brings a full range of legal challenges, and in particular changes the role of the ship master which has developed for centuries. Today, the ship's master authorities are divided into three segments: the public authorities, the duties of the ship's safety and navigation, and representation of the shipping companies. If the ship master is not physically on board - the powers change considerably, to the level of legal question: Who is the master of an autonomous ship?

