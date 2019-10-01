Abstract

Wearing a seat belt reduces a person's risk of serious injury and death during a road traffic crash. Ghana has mandatory seat belt laws. Despite this, only a few commercial drivers wear a seat belt. This study aimed to gain an understanding of the factors associated with the intention to wear a seat belt in a sample of commercial drivers in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Drivers of passenger-carrying minibuses (N = 303) completed an interviewer-administered questionnaire based on the theory of planned behaviour. Structural equation modelling (SEM) showed that attitudinal beliefs about seat belt use were positively associated with the intention to wear a seat belt. Normative beliefs and perceived control beliefs were not associated with the intention to wear a seat belt. The results demonstrate that commercial drivers in the Greater Accra Region seem to possess attitudinally-controlled intentions, such that road safety campaigns that target the antecedents of attitude formation and activation may strengthen behavioural beliefs about seat belt use intentions. Having positive attitudes towards seat belt use should be considered by the National Road Safety Commission as an important starting point for seat belt use safety interventions. For example, seat belt use interventions for commercial drivers that combine education with the use of intelligent seat belt reminders (loud sound or light displays) may strengthen positive attitudes towards seat belt use.

