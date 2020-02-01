Abstract

The increase in the demand for individual use of vehicles has become an unsustainable practice in cities with medium and small demographic proportions. Thus, justifying the need to implement sustainable policies by means of non-motorized transport. This study aimed to propose guidelines to design bicycle routes on university campuses. Viçosa campus of the Federal University of Viçosa, Minas Gerais, Brazil, was the study area for the proposed method application. The methodological steps for university campus bicycle route planning differ from other urban areas, mainly considering its physical delimitation and access control points. The proposed method consisted of the following steps: (i) recognition of the existing road infrastructure in the study area; (ii) analysis of the bicycle infrastructure regulations in force in Brazil; (iii) conducting classification counts of vehicles; (iv) data processing; (v) preparation of proposals; (vi) feasibility analysis of the proposals and (vii) validation of viable proposals. It is believed that with the proposed bicycle infrastructure implementation for the campus of Viçosa, Federal University of Viçosa, the number of bicyclists will increase and, consequently, there will be a decrease in the individual use of vehicles.

Language: en