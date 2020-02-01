|
Citation
|
Ribeiro P, Fonseca F, Meireles T. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2020; 8(2): 639-647.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
University community travel patterns have been thoroughly analysed and evaluated to provide guidelines for policymakers towards a more sustainable mobility. This paper examines the travel patterns of the community of the University of Minho, Portugal, which has two campuses located in the cities of Braga and Guimarães. The work was supported by a questionnaire conducted with 1482 individuals, including students, lecturers/researchers and staff. The questionnaire covered the following issues: choice of transport modes; factors influencing the transport mode choices; willingness to change; and barriers to using public transport and active modes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mobility to universities; Mode choice; Sustainable mobility; Travel barriers; Travel patterns