Abstract

University community travel patterns have been thoroughly analysed and evaluated to provide guidelines for policymakers towards a more sustainable mobility. This paper examines the travel patterns of the community of the University of Minho, Portugal, which has two campuses located in the cities of Braga and Guimarães. The work was supported by a questionnaire conducted with 1482 individuals, including students, lecturers/researchers and staff. The questionnaire covered the following issues: choice of transport modes; factors influencing the transport mode choices; willingness to change; and barriers to using public transport and active modes.



RESULTS showed that 55% of the community drive to university. Private car was the transport used by more than 80% of lecturers/researchers and staff and by more than 40% of students on both campuses. However, 31% of the car users expressed their willingness to switch to other modes if a better service and conditions were provided. Travel distance and time, weather conditions, and owning a car were the main barriers preventing the use of public transport and active modes. The conclusions of this study can help define policies to promote more sustainable mobility to the University of Minho, by increasing the use of buses and active modes from and within the two campuses.

