Jiang Y, Hua M, Yan P, Zhang H, Li Q, Pan X. Safety Sci. 2020; 129: e104787.
The transport and diffusion characteristics of multiphase fire extinguishing agent released through tubes with different nozzles were studied in a confined space. In this work, the release process was characterized using pressure sensors, a gas concentration measurement system and a high speed camera.
Fire extinguishing agent; Multiphase flow; Nozzles; Simulation