Abstract

By examining the characteristics of passengers on a ship route between the Shandong and Liaodong Peninsula, through a questionnaire survey, this paper aims to address the likely behaviours of passengers during emergency evacuation and the demographic differences among these behaviours. A questionnaire survey of 1380 passengers shows that passengers on board are more alert and are more likely to proactively respond to evacuation alarms (62.5%), observe others' actions (59.1%), follow evacuation instructions (67.9%), obey the crew (66.2%), queue patiently (63%), return to the cabin when their families are left behind (65.1%), and be cooperative (59%) rather than competitive (44%). The multinomial logistic regression results show that passengers who are older, with limited mobility, that have more experience aboard ships and are part of a larger group, will be more likely to proactively confirm the authenticity of evacuation events. Men, elderly individuals, people who are part of a larger group and with less experience in evacuation education are more likely to follow others. When the family is left behind, elderly individuals and people who are part of a larger group are much more likely to choose to return to their cabins. Similarly, elderly passengers with larger groups are much more likely to choose to help others. Although questionnaire research has some limitations, such as a hypothetical response and closed questions, the research results are of great significance for helping passenger ship managers to develop appropriate management rules, and conduct effective evacuation education activities.

