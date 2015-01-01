|
Citation
|
Alkaissy M, Arashpour M, Ashuri B, Bai Y, Hosseini R. Safety Sci. 2020; 129: e104805.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Construction industry has one of the highest rates of fatalities and injuries compared to other industries, despite technological advancements and implementations of occupational health and safety initiatives. In this paper, a systematic review has been conducted on the contemporary literature of safety risk management. The interface with system modeling has been investigated to identify correlations between the two, and opportunities for improving project performance metrics such as quality, productivity, and cost.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Health and safety management; Integrated system modeling; Optimization and Simulation; Quality management; Risk monitoring and control; Scientometric analysis