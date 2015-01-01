Abstract

Construction accidents have unique features on the surface, while further investigation often reveals common underlying systemic patterns that lead to accidents. By identifying these patterns, organizations can better understand past accidents, monitor risk, and reduce the likelihood of future accidents. Further, construction project management is such a complex effort due to the unique, dynamic, and temporary nature of the construction industry. Furthermore, there is lack of research on exploring the systematic patterns responsible for occurrence of accidents. To address this gap in knowledge, this paper aims to better understand the dynamic complexity of construction safety by identifying behavioral patterns of workers that recur in construction projects continuously. Content analysis and ground theory method (GTM) were adopted for this research. In total, 100 papers were reviewed to explore the influential factors affecting the safety in construction projects. Furthermore, 20 interviews were conducted with experts in the field of construction health and safety. The results showed that there are four archetypes of construction workers: (1) blame on workers, (2) construction delay, (3) incentive programs, and (4) subcontractors' financial status. The identified archetypes have been illustrated at different steps including the dynamic theory, behavior over time, and the leverage point to show how to manage the archetype. The developed archetypes could be useful for decision-makers and help them be aware of the long-term effects of their decisions in the projects. They also provide systemic vision for project managers helping them understand the dynamic complexity of construction safety management.

Language: en