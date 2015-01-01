|
Citation
Komisar V, Shishov N, Yang Y, Robinovitch SN. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Gerontological Society of America)
DOI
PMID
32622345
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls cause approximately 80% of traumatic brain injuries in older adults, and nearly one-third of falls by residents in long-term care (LTC) result in head impact. Holding objects during falls, such as mobility aids, may affect the ability of LTC residents to avoid head impact by arresting the fall with their upper limbs. We examined the prevalence of holding objects and their effect on risk for head impact during real-life falls in older adults living in LTC.
Language: en
Keywords
Falls; Injury Prevention; Long-Term Care; Mobility Aids; Traumatic Brain Injury