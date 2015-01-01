Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma is a global public health concern, with higher mortality rates acknowledged in rural and remote populations. Research to understand this phenomenon and to improve patient outcomes is therefore vital. Trauma systems have been developed to provide specialty care to patients in an attempt to improve mortality rates. However, not all trauma systems are created equally as distance and remoteness has a significant impact on the capabilities of the larger trauma systems that service vast geographical distances. The primary objective of this integrative literature review was to examine the challenges associated with providing emergency trauma care to rural and remote populations and the associated patient outcomes. The secondary objective was to explore strategies to improve trauma patient outcomes.



METHODS: An integrative review approach was used to inform the methods of this study. A systematic search of databases including CINAHL, Medline, EmBase, Proquest, Scopus, and Science Direct was undertaken. Other search methods included hand searching journal references.



RESULTS: 2157 articles were identified for screening and 87 additional papers were located by hand searching. Of these, 49 were included in this review. Current evidence reveals that rural and remote populations face unique challenges in the provision of emergency trauma care such as large distances, delays transferring patients to definitive care, limited resources in rural settings, specific contextual challenges, population specific risk factors, weather and seasonal factors and the availability and skill of trained trauma care providers. Consequently, rural and remote populations often experience higher mortality rates in comparison to urban populations although this may be different for specific mechanisms of injury or population subsets. While an increased risk of death was associated with an increase in remoteness, research also found it costs substantially less to provide care to rural patients in their rural environment than their urban counterparts. Other factors found to influence mortality rates were severity of injury and differences in characteristics between rural and urban populations. Trauma systems vary around the world and must address local issues that may be affected by distance, geography, seasonal population variations, specific population risk factors, trauma network operationalisation, referral and retrieval and involvement of hospitals and services which have no trauma designation.



CONCLUSIONS: The challenges acknowledged for rural and remote trauma patients may be lessened and mortality rates improved by implementing strategies such as telemedicine, trauma training and the expansion of trauma systems that are responsive to local needs and resources. Additional research to determine which of these challenges has the most significant impact on health outcomes for rural patients is required in an effort to reduce existing discrepancies. Emphasis on embracing and expanding inclusive planning for complex trauma systems, as well as strategies aimed at understanding the issues rural and remote clinicians face, will also assist to achieve this.

