|
Citation
|
Hamilton HR, Armeli S, Tennen H. Addict. Behav. 2020; 110: e106521.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32622025
|
Abstract
|
FINDINGS regarding the moderating influence of drinking motives on the association between affect and alcohol consumption have been inconsistent. The current study extended previous work on this topic by examining episode-specific coping, enhancement, conformity, and social drinking motives as moderators of the association between daytime experiences of positive and negative affect and evening social and solitary alcohol consumption. Nine hundred and six participants completed daily diary surveys measuring their daily affect and evening drinking behavior each day for 30 days during college and again 5 years later, after they had left the college environment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
College students; Young adults; Solitary drinking; Affect; Drinking motives; Social drinking