Abstract

BACKGROUND: When planning interventions aimed at preventing suicide, it is important to consider how socioeconomic and cultural factors may affect suicide rates. There has been variability in the accuracy of recording suicide deaths, leading to varying levels of underestimation. Social, cultural and religious elements affect whether deaths resulting from suicide are reported as such and those responsible for reporting a death may avoid providing information that would suggest the death was due to suicide.



Aims: The aim of this study was to document Iranian suicide patterns in 2006-2010 and 2011-2015, compare them with those in a "Western" country (Australia) and explore whether differences point to factors that affect suicide rates.

Methods: Data were obtained from Iranian and Australian national statistics offices.



Results: Peak Iranian male suicide rates were in young adulthood. There was a modest increase between the 2 quinquennials studied. Australian male rates were much higher, with age peaks in middle age and very late life. From age 30, the female rate was twice as high in Australia, graphs of the age patterns being relatively flat in both countries. Male:female ratios were 2.34 (Islamic Republic of Iran) and 3.25 (Australia).



Conclusion: The suicide rate in the Islamic Republic of Iran is low, as in most other predominantly Muslim countries. Higher rates in youth are of concern. A case-control psychological autopsy study comparing cases in Iran and Australia could help answer questions about suicide causation.

Language: en