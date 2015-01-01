|
Snowdon J, Saberi SM, Moazen-Zadeh E. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(6): 748-754.
(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)
32621512
BACKGROUND: When planning interventions aimed at preventing suicide, it is important to consider how socioeconomic and cultural factors may affect suicide rates. There has been variability in the accuracy of recording suicide deaths, leading to varying levels of underestimation. Social, cultural and religious elements affect whether deaths resulting from suicide are reported as such and those responsible for reporting a death may avoid providing information that would suggest the death was due to suicide.
Australia; Iran; age patterns; suicide rates