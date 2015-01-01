|
Hooshangi Z, Salehi S, Amini-Rarani M. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(6): 660-667.
(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)
32621500
BACKGROUND: Injuries are a major cause of disease, long-term disability and death. Injury-related damage accounts for 12% of the burden of disease worldwide. Recently, significant improvements in child health have been achieved in the Islamic Republic of Iran: under-5 mortality was reduced substantially from 1990 to 2013. Nevertheless, injury is still a significant cause of mortality in this age group.
injury; Iran; child mortality; social determinants of health