Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hooshangi Z, Salehi S, Amini-Rarani M. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(6): 660-667.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)

DOI

10.26719/emhj.19.086

PMID

32621500

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are a major cause of disease, long-term disability and death. Injury-related damage accounts for 12% of the burden of disease worldwide. Recently, significant improvements in child health have been achieved in the Islamic Republic of Iran: under-5 mortality was reduced substantially from 1990 to 2013. Nevertheless, injury is still a significant cause of mortality in this age group.

Aims: Because of their vulnerability and the high rates of injury-related mortality among children under-5, this study aimed at investigating explanatory social variables of injury-related mortality.
Methods: The study was conducted using the Commission on Social Determinants of Health conceptual framework among children aged under-5 years in Isfahan Province. Using the national child mortality surveillance system 1433 under- 5 mortalities during 2010-2015 were secondary analysed.

Results: We found 403 (28%) cases were related to injury. Most of the deaths occurred in 706 infants (49.2%), among boys (54.8%) and urban residents (78.9%). Multivariate logistic regression showed that mothers' low education level, age 1-5 years', living in a supportive centre and having financial problems increased the odds of under-5 mortality caused by injury (odds ratio > 1, P-value ≤ 0.05).

Conclusion: Considering the importance and impacts of social factors on injury-related mortality among children, health policy-makers should initially consider the social determinants of health approach in child health programmes to inform interventions aimed at reducing injury-related mortality.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; Iran; child mortality; social determinants of health

