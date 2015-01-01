Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are a major cause of disease, long-term disability and death. Injury-related damage accounts for 12% of the burden of disease worldwide. Recently, significant improvements in child health have been achieved in the Islamic Republic of Iran: under-5 mortality was reduced substantially from 1990 to 2013. Nevertheless, injury is still a significant cause of mortality in this age group.



Aims: Because of their vulnerability and the high rates of injury-related mortality among children under-5, this study aimed at investigating explanatory social variables of injury-related mortality.

Methods: The study was conducted using the Commission on Social Determinants of Health conceptual framework among children aged under-5 years in Isfahan Province. Using the national child mortality surveillance system 1433 under- 5 mortalities during 2010-2015 were secondary analysed.



Results: We found 403 (28%) cases were related to injury. Most of the deaths occurred in 706 infants (49.2%), among boys (54.8%) and urban residents (78.9%). Multivariate logistic regression showed that mothers' low education level, age 1-5 years', living in a supportive centre and having financial problems increased the odds of under-5 mortality caused by injury (odds ratio > 1, P-value ≤ 0.05).



Conclusion: Considering the importance and impacts of social factors on injury-related mortality among children, health policy-makers should initially consider the social determinants of health approach in child health programmes to inform interventions aimed at reducing injury-related mortality.

Language: en