|
Citation
|
Kiselev NI, Lim VG, Novikov AV, Bordina OV, Ternovoy KS. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2020; 120(5): 88-92.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Media Sphera)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32621473
|
Abstract
|
In the presented case report, the complex approach of rehabilitation in the remote period of traumatic brain injury (TBI) allowed the achievement of the significant clinical effect. The authors analyzed the experience of reflex therapy in the treatment of TBI. The effectiveness and potential of acupuncture, objectification of the results are topical issues that require further research.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
rehabilitation; brain injury; heterotopic ossification; neuropsychology; reflexology; spasticity