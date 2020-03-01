Abstract

Fish belonging to the Belonidae family have a geographic distribution in tropical and subtropical regions in the Atlantic, Paciﬁc,and Indian Oceans. Some species of belonids are found in freshwater environments, in the hydrographic basins of South and Central America, Australia, and Asia.1The marine species of Belonidae are pelagic, found in oceanic areas and in coastal regions, especially young ﬁsh, which can be found in shallow environments such as inlets and regions between tides. Theseﬁsh have remarkable characteristics, such as a long and narrow body and extended upper and lower jaws forming a bony blade with numerous teeth projected in front of the head (Figure 1). Some specimens can reach considerable sizes, over 100 cm in length.



Most species of belonidﬁsh (or needleﬁsh), especially juvenileﬁsh, form large schools swimming at or near the surface.2The formation of schools of juvenileﬁsh at the surface of the oceans is accompanied by different behaviors, both in terms of attraction and ...

Language: en