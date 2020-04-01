Abstract

Toxic plant exposures have increased in recent years, creating health concerns, particularly for nature adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts.1Urbanization and city sprawl resulting in marginalization of human populations has caused some inhabitants to explore the surrounding environment and look for new tastes andﬂavors, leading to the growing popularity of camping and increased exposure to unidentiﬁed toxic plants.1,2Poisonous species are better known by the rural population, whereas urban inhabitants have had few opportunities to explore nature and to identify plants.2Accordingly, erroneous beliefs and identiﬁcation mistakes contribute to intentional or accidental clinically signiﬁcant toxicity.Datura stramonium(also known as jimson weed) is regarded as an example for misunderstanding and misidentiﬁcation in toxic plant exposure. It grows abundantly in temperate and subtropical regions across the world, including Europe, North America, north Africa, and eastern and southwestern Asia.



A 52-y-old male presented to our emergency department with agitation, headache, nausea, ataxia, and visual hallucinations. Family members revealed that he had ingested the seeds of an unknown...

