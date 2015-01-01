SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Iozzi L, Brambilla I, Foiadelli T, Marseglia GL, Ciprandi G. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/apa.15458

PMID

32623774

Abstract

In February 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic flared up across Italy and the first cluster appeared in Southern Lombardy, which is still the most affected area (1). Schools. sports facilities and parks were closed on 1 March, followed by a strict lockdown on 10 March after a significant increase in infections and deaths. The next day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Many studies have now been published concerning the epidemiological and clinical characteristics of COVID-19 patients, but data on children are still relatively scarce.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print