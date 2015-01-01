Abstract

Parenting support programs are an effective means of preventing child maltreatment. However, these programs are often criticized for their limited ability to enroll and engage the parents who need them most. The present study aimed to determine which risk factors associated with child maltreatment predicted mothers' enrollment in the Triple P-Positive Parenting Program in Quebec. To this end, 240 mothers of children aged 6 months to 8 years enrolled in Triple P were compared with 834 mothers randomly selected from the general population. The results suggest that mothers who perceived their child to be more difficult, used fewer positive parenting practices, and reported a lower parenting sense of competence were more likely to enroll in the program. Being unemployed, having a lower income, and being a single parent or part of a stepfamily also increased the mothers' likelihood of participating in Triple P. These results suggest that Triple P was implemented in such a way as to attract families presenting various risk factors, which is promising in a child maltreatment prevention context.

